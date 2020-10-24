  1. Home
Pooja Hegde achieves THIS huge feat a day after the release of Radhe Shyam motion poster

A day after the release of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Pooja Hegde has now clocked 12 million followers on her Instagram space.
A day after the release of Radhe Syam’s motion poster, the film’s leading lady Pooja Hegde has now achieved a huge feat by receiving 12 million followers on the photo sharing application Instagram. It will be safe to say that the year 2020 has been a great one for the actress despite the global pandemic COVID-19. The stunner started the year on a good note with the success of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and she was also seen in the Bollywood biggie Housefull 4.

With 12 million followers on Instagram, she is inching close to Samantha Akkineni, who has been utilizing her Instagram space to the fullest. While she shared a heartfelt thank you note to her followers in the month of June after receiving 11 million followers, the diva is yet to share a post for clocking 12 million followers. Meanwhile, on the work front, after Allu Arjun, Pooja will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas in their upcoming film titled, Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde’s first look for the film was released on her birthday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Also Read: Prabhas celebrates his 41st birthday on Radhe Shyam sets in Georgia; See PHOTOS

Pooja and Prabhas' sizzling chemistry in the recently released motion poster is quite catchy. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a love story set in 1960s Europe. She also has in her kitty, a film with Akhil Akkineni. Titled Most Eligible Bachelor, the film is directed by Bhaskar.

