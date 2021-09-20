Pooja Hegde adds modern elegance to her floral print ruffle saree and looks every bit ravishing; Yay or Nay?

Ruffle sarees have been in the trend since a very long time. A lot of actresses have treated us with stunning looks in ruffle saree and the latest to jump to the trend is Pooja Hegde. For an award show recently, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress opted for a mango leaf print ruffle saree by Arpita Mehta and she looked every bit ravishing.

Pooja teamed the saree with a heavily embroidered cut-sleeves blouse in mirror work. Adding modern elegance to her traditional look saree, Pooja Hegde kept her look minimalist and accessorised with gold bangles and earrings. We loved her look that is perfect for the festive season.

Take a look at the photos below:

Pooja recently won the Best Actress at Sakshi Excellence Award for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She won the second award for 'Best Actress in a Leading Role (Telugu)' for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at SIIMA awards 2021.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a lot of films in the kitty. She is currently shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, releasing during Sankranthi 2022.

She has also started dubbing for Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.