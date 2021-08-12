Pooja Hegde adds a unique twist to pilates look with juttis; Raashii Khanna aces airport look in floral dress

Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest actors, who often gets spotted at the gym or pilates class. Not only she sets major fitness goals but also fashion goals with her athleisure outfits, which are on point every time she steps out. Today, Pooja makes sure to grab everyone's eyes with a unique twist to her pilates look. The actress was spotted wearing black tights, a blue sports bra, and juttis matching to it. Yes, juttis with sportswear, a total fashion statement.

Raashii Khanna was also spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actress is totally giving out major fashion cues with her airport look. The actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder blue floral dress with transparent heels holding a cup of coffee in her hands. Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Pooja is currently filming for the much-awaited period romantic movie Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. She is also working on Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja is also awaiting the release of her romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. She also has the Tamil movie Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu.

Also Read: Yash's wife Radhika Pandit calls him an 'incredible man'; Shares their engagement video on 5th anniversary

Raashii Khanna is currently working on the Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You movie. She also has Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar with Vijay Sethupathi, Aranmanai 3 with Arya, Methavi with Jiiva and Raj and DK's web series titled Sunny with .