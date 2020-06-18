Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Lekshmi to Samantha Akkineni: 10 South actresses who slayed in sequins

Take a look at these photos of south celebrities in sequins from backless dresses to sequined pants and add a sparkle to your day.

We know that all that glitters is not gold. But on these actresses, all that glitters is good. Sequins have now become yet another trend that has received a fresh reentry to the fashion industry. Now, this style is trending with all celebrities picking their way in wearing these sparkly outfits. If you are someone who loves to add some zinger like sparkly sequins to their wardrobe, you will start following these stars shimmering brighter than stars in these dresses.

From Tollywood’s Samantha Akkineni to Mollywood’s Aishwarya Lekshmi, actresses are using their massive followers on social media to flaunt their beauty with their fashionable outfits. By slaying in sequin outfits, these ten celebrities have proved that this outfit is not only for a special occasion or festive season. Take a look at these photos of celebrities in sequins from backless dresses to sequined pants and add a sparkle to your day.

Also Read: Hansika Motwani to Kajal Aggarwal: Here are 6 South actresses who have stunned us with their swimsuit pictures

1. Pooja Hegde

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo star Pooja Hegde looks ravishing in this multicoloured sequin dress. Her wise choice of minimalistic jewels and makeup has made sure that it does not look gaudy. Pooja Hegde will be next seen in the yet to be titled film of Prabhas directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.



View this post on Instagram “Sparkle on,darling” A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Mar 3, 2019 at 7:38am PST

2. Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan, who was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Petta looks like a sparkly queen in this blue sequin dress. The glamorous dress with a deep sweetheart neck and an elaborate eye makeup, go hand in hand. She will be next seen with Thalapathy Vijay in Master.

Critically acclaimed actor Andrea Jeremiah’s sequin pants with a tassel tank top are a delight for eyes. It goes without saying that Andrea’s badass attitude makes any attire look awesome on her. She will be seen next in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Also Read: Trisha, Pooja Hegde to Rashmika Mandanna: Eight times when South beauties slayed in traditional silk sarees

One has to pinch oneself to know that this beautiful sight of Aishwarya Lekshmi in this sequin dress is not a dream but a reality. Her smokey eye makeup and the pearl stud have perfectly complimented this dress. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan along with and Trisha Krishnan.

This mermaid cut dress with frills and train make Tamannaah Bhatia look like a fairy. The sequins in the top portion of the dress have definitely made this dress look like it’s made for high-end red carpet events. Tamannaah was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Shruti Haasan is one of the bold actresses who would not say no to try new fashion trends. This peach sequin jumpsuit of Shruti has proved the same. While one would think twice before trying on this shiny outfit, she has pulled it off like a boss even on a jumpsuit. Shruti will be next seen in Tollywood film Krack and Kollywood film Laabam.

This tasseled and sequin dress of Kajal Aggarwal and her nude makeup with messy loose hair looks like the overall look was made for Kajal. Kajal was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with Chiranjeevi and she is pairing with the megastar yet again in his next film Acharya.

Aditi Rao Hydari can be seen flaunting her beautiful structure and skin with this one shoulder mini dress with a fully sequin pattern. She will be next seen along with Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal in Hey Sinamika.

This elaborate outfit of Samantha Akkineni with a short leather jacket, shiny full sleeved top, Gucci belt and sequin pants - everything in shades of black, makes her look like a gothic queen. Not just acting, Samantha puts her fans on a magic spell with photos like these. Samantha will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s next directorial venture and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

This glittery golden sequin dress of Hansika Motwani proves that she is a true diva. Her minimalistic makeup and chunky bracelet have added more beauty to this dress. She is awaiting the release of her 50th film. Titled Maha, her ex-boyfriend Simbu will be seen playing a cameo in the film.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×