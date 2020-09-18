  1. Home
Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni have their mask mode on during a break on Most Eligible Bachelor sets due to rains

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni are having a gala time on the sets and are enjoying every bit of the shoot as they are back on sets after almost months.
Mumbai
Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni click selfie on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni have their mask mode on during a break on Most Eligible Bachelor sets due to rains
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni have resumed shooting of their upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor in Hyderabad after 6 months. The actors are having a gala time on the sets and are enjoying every bit of the shoot as they are back on sets after almost months amid to COVID-19 pandemic. Pooja took to social media and shared a few photos with Akhil from the sets of the film. The lead actors are taking a lot of selfies and photos on the sets. Amid break due to rains, Pooja and Akhil also clicked a selfie. One can see in the photo, the actors have their mask mode-on as they get a break on the sets due to rains. 

Earlier, Pooja Hegde had shared a picture of herself with Akhil from the sets of their upcoming Telugu romantic drama MEB. She reposted Akhil's post and wrote, "The only two people on set not social distancing in an attempt to shoot a romantic-comedy in corona times.. #shoottime #allprecautionstaken #Repost @akkineniakhil・・・What a feeling to get back to work finally ! Life moves on and it feels great. Ps: I promise we are the only ones without a mask on otherwise you wouldn’t recognise us in the film." 

Check out Pooja's latest posts below: 

According to media reports, Akhil Akkineni plays an NRI in the film, while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. 

Well, Pooja Hegde is having a busy 2020 and 2021 as she has a lot of films in the kitty. She will also be seen sharing screenspace with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. She also plays the leading actress opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming Bollywood film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 3 hours ago

This guy has zero talent, took pics with Imtiaz Khatri, friends with Rakul, so will surely boycott his movie. Talentless nepo kid !!

