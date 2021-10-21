Pooja Hegde and her 5 looks in Manish Malhotra outfits that are worth taking inspiration for Diwali 2021

The most favourite time of the year is around the corner. It is going to be so lit, fun and happening throughout till the end of December. With preparations for Diwali are in full swing, fashion as we all know plays a major role. Well, we're here to help you once again as we bring to you celebrity-inspired outfit ideas that are perfect for Diwali. Today, we look at the 5 best looks of Pooja Hegde in Manish Malhotra outfits that give us a glimpse into her noteworthy collection.

Her outfits are a perfect blend of modern and ethnic that one can take cues from:

Happy colour, happy soul:

By now we can safely say nobody better than Pooja Hegde can pull off a lehenga in a millennial yet stylish way possible. If you are looking forward to recreating a budget-friendly lehenga inspired by a celebrity's look, well, here you go! The diva wore this pastel blue embellished lehenga with a blouse heaving dramatic sleeves. Open soft curls, kohl-lined eyes and a matte lip colour completed her on-point makeup.

Royal:

Pooja looks drop-dead gorgeous in a green velvet gown with a blouse having gold sequin embroidery. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress let her outfit do all the talking as she kept her hair natural open and accessorised the look with earrings and a Kada.

Fire, ice and everything:

One of our favourite looks of hers, Pooja wore this baby Pink georgette floral embroidered lehenga encrusted with sequin as she walked the ramp for the designer. She paired the outfit with a halter rose pink blouse. Pooja made sure to that all the eyes on her as she carried this ravishing piece with utmost grace and confidence.

Desi girl:

Carrying an all yellow lehenga is not everyone's cup of tea but Pooja does it effortlessly. The stunner had attended a Diwali party wearing this stunning MM outfit, which she accessorised with statement earrings.

Saree love:

The gorgeous Radhe Shyam actress wore this embellished white and yellow saree in the most elegant way. Pooja accessorised her white drape having an intricate Kashmiri embroidery with chaandbaalis.

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.