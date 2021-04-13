Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan’s jaw dropping chemistry in the first look poster from Acharya steals the limelight
While wishing her fans and followers for Ugadi, Pooja Hegde has stolen the limelight along with Ram Charan after she shared the first look poster from the upcoming film Acharya. The film has Pooja and Ram playing extended cameos and this is the first time that the makers have revealed their looks for the film. Though it was reported widely that Pooja Hegde will be seen playing Ram Charan’s love interest in the film, she has made it official today.
In the poster, one can see the duo sharing a jaw dropping chemistry. While Pooja is seen in a traditional saree, Ram Charan is seen in a white tee and a traditional mala. Sharing the poster, Pooja also revealed the character names as Siddha and Neelambari. She wrote, “Here's the love of #Siddha - #Neelambari Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi. #Acharya. Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela @alwaysramcharan @sivakoratala @kajalaggarwalofficial #ManiSharma @DOP_Tirru @NavinNooli @sureshsrajan #NiranjanReddy @MatineeEnt @KonidelaPro”.
Acharya has Megastar Chiranjeevi as the lead actor, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the leading lady. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. It was revealed by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on May 14, 2021. However, now that the nation is witnessing a surge in the COVID cases, it can be expected that the release may be postponed as the government has imposed restrictions for cinema halls. The makers shared a teaser featuring the megastar on his birthday and it took the internet by a storm.