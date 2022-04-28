Pooja Hegde and Ram Charan smile shyly in this adorable BTS PIC from Acharya sets

Pooja Hegde is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine on social media. Pooja has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent and she will be next seen in Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Acharya. The movie also stars Chiranjeevi in a key role.

On April 28, the actress took to social media to share an adorable behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo from the sets of Acharya. In the picture, Pooja can be seen standing with Ram Charan as they were dressed as their characters in the film - Neelambari, and Siddha respectively. They also smiled shyly in the photograph, which Pooja shared in the stories section of Instagram.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, director Koratala Siva had earlier also confirmed that Kajal Aggarwal is not part of the movie during a promotional interview. Reportedly, her part, which she shot before her pregnancy has been edited from the movie. Kajal was believed to be the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie.

To note, the movie Acharya will release on April 29. The action drama has been produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Matinee Entertainment. The power-packed trailer of the flick has made the movie buffs even more impatient for this socio-political entertainer. As per the trailer, the project talks about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer (Chiranjeevi). He cannot take all this corruption going on around him any longer and decides to fight against the Endowments Department.

