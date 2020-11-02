Pooja Hegde arrives in style at Mumbai airport as she returns from Radhe Shyam sets in Italy; See PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde, Prabhas and other cast and crew of the upcoming pan Indian film Radhe Shyam were in Italy shooting for the film.

South star Pooja Hegde and Prabhas were in Italy and their photos from the sets of their upcoming film Radhe Shyam were shared online by the actors. They even celebrated Prabhas’ birthday there. Now, it looks like Pooja Hegde is back to India as her portions in Italy are wrapped up. As she arrived at the Mumbai airport, shutterbugs surrounded her and clicked photos. She was seen in an oversized black coat, black denim pants and black tee. She completed the look with maroon boots.

As she arrived at the airport, she smiled for some photos. Adopting to the new normal, she was also seen with facemask. Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, where she will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas. Pooja Hegde’s first look for the film was released on her birthday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. A motion poster of Pooja and Prabhas for the film was also released by the makers on the latter’s birthday.

See the photos here:

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a love story set in 1960s Europe. She also has in her kitty, Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. The film’s trailer was released by the makers on Dussehra festival. It was revealed by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

