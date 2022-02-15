Pooja Hegde back in action, flaunts tan lines as she gets papped outside Pilates class; PICS

It looks like Pooja Hegde is back to her routine after returning from her lavish family trip to the Maldives. The first thing the actress did after getting home was to hit the gym. She was just now papped outside her Pilates class. Getting back to basics, Pooja Hegde donned white sleeves printed top and black tights. The star was also spotted carrying a white branded handbag.

This morning, the actress shared some last glimpses from her vacay. She shared a picture posing in aqua blue attire , standing by the ocean. The post was captioned, “Twinning with the ocean”. Pooja Hegde enjoyed a family holiday after 13 years and she made the most of it. Pooja Hegde shares numerous photographs from her luxurious stay and fans will surely miss those fun updates. The star herself will be getting back to her work commitments after a much-needed break. As much we love to see Pooja Hegde’s on the social media, it would be great to see her back in action.

Check out the pictures below: