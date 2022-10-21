Pooja Hegde says 'The show must go on'; Gets back to work despite an injured foot
Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and shared a video of getting back on the sets despite suffering an injured foot.
As we informed you earlier, Pooja Hegde recently suffered a ligament tear in her foot. However, despite her injury, the diva has not taken a break from work and is back on the sets. She took to her Instagram and posted a video from her vanity, getting ready for the shoot. The clip also included the caption, "The show must go on." Yesterday, dropping a picture of the injured foot with a bandage on the story section of the photo-sharing app, she penned on Instagram, "Ohkayyy then Ligament tear."
The Radhe Shyam actress is presently busy shooting for her Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. She even celebrated her 32nd birthday on the sets of the Hindi drama with Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The sneak peeks of the celebration which surfaced on the internet were highly admired by the fans.
Check out the post below:
In addition to this, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in Mahesh Babu's SSMB28. Made under the direction of filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, the project marks the second venture of the two actors. They were previously seen together in the 2019 movie, Maharshi. Renowned music composer S Thaman has provided the score for the untitled drama and Navin Nooli is looking after the editing. Additionally, PS Vinod is the head of the cinematography department. Bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the makers have already concluded the primary schedule of the film.
Pooja Hegde also has Puri Jagannadh's directorial Jana Gana Mana in her kitty opposite Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. The movie has not gone on the floors yet.
Furthermore, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in the Hindi film Cirkus.
Also Read: Pooja Hegde suffers a 'Ligament tear'; Shares PHOTO of her injured foot