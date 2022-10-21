Pooja Hegde says 'The show must go on'; Gets back to work despite an injured foot

As we informed you earlier, Pooja Hegde recently suffered a ligament tear in her foot. However, despite her injury, the diva has not taken a break from work and is back on the sets. She took to her Instagram and posted a video from her vanity, getting ready for the shoot. The clip also included the caption, "The show must go on." Yesterday, dropping a picture of the injured foot with a bandage on the story section of the photo-sharing app, she penned on Instagram, "Ohkayyy then Ligament tear."



The Radhe Shyam actress is presently busy shooting for her Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. She even celebrated her 32nd birthday on the sets of the Hindi drama with Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati. The sneak peeks of the celebration which surfaced on the internet were highly admired by the fans.

Check out the post below:

