Pooja Hegde is a beach bum as she flaunts her million-dollar smile & poses in a bikini during Bangkok vacation

Pooja Hegde flew to Bangkok on Sunday for a long vacation and has now shared a few stunning pics in a bikini. The actress showed that happy girls are the prettiest as she flaunted her million-dollar smile at a beach. She is seen sporting a bikini with a yellow shrug and accessorized with matching heart earrings. She left her tresses to enjoy the breeze and opted for subtle makeup in the beach outfit.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a few stunning photos from her Bangkok vacation. She captioned the pics, "Time to escape.."

Take a look at Pooja's pics here:

A day ago, Pooja Hegde dropped an appetizing post on Instagram, treating herself to some yummy delicacies from Thailand. Posing in a pink strappy dress, she can be seen enjoying a yummy buffet and we must say, everything looks delicious.

In the meantime, before heading to Bangkok, Pooja Hegde was shooting for Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from this, her Bollywood lineup further includes Ranveer Singh-led Cirkus.

In South, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in a much-awaited project tentatively named, SSMB28. The movie is being made under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The film is set to go on floors in August.

She is also playing the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming action drama, Jana Gana Mana. The makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of this pan-India film in Mumbai. This Puri Jagannadh's directorial is being jointly bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh.