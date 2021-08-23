Pooja Hegde is in a beach holiday mood as she shares a throwback photo in bikini

Pooja Hegde loves travelling and her holiday photos on social media are proof. The stunner, who is occupied with the shooting of upcoming projects is currently in a holiday mood and her latest Instagram photo speaks volumes. Pooja has shared a throwback photo in a bikini and captioned it, "Need to get me some again," followed by a sun emoticon.

When Pooja Hegde is not shooting for her films, she is either spending time with her family or exploring new places. She has been giving serious travel goals with her holiday photos. Besides travelling, Pooja Hegde's love for pilates and aerial flips is quite evident. She leaves no stone unturned to stay fit. She is an avid fitness freak, who does yoga, pilates, boxing and heavy lifts to stay healthy.

Check out her latest post below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the South Indian film industry. Pooja is looking forward to the release of her movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan, Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She is also the leading lady of SSMB28.

She is currently busy with the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The film marks her return to the Tamil film industry. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress will also be seen playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

