Pooja Hegde bids goodbye to Hyderabad as she wraps up the shoot of Radhe Shyam; See PHOTO

Pooja Hegde had been quite busy for the past few days as she was shooting for Radhe Shyam. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial features Prabhas as the main lead.

Pooja Hegde is currently on cloud nine and the reasons are quite obvious. The actress is having a good run in her career with a whole lot of big-budget projects lined up for next year. Moreover, she has now carved her cliché not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. While we await her next movie to roll out, the actress keeps entertaining us through her social media posts. That’s how the fans can also keep a tab on her life.

In the meantime, Pooja has recently shared a post on Instagram ahead of leaving Hyderabad. For the unversed, she had been shooting in the city with Prabhas for their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. One can figure out that she is done with the same given that her last social media post was shared from the sets. The diva looks ravishing as she flashes a beaming smile while posing for the selfie. She is seen wearing a pink jacket and a white top with her makeup game is on point as usual.

Check out the picture below:

Radhe Shyam is one of the most-anticipated movies of 2021 and has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This is for the first time that Pooja is collaborating with Prabhas for a movie. Apart from that she also has Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni lined up for release. A few days back, the actress announced about being a part of Rohit Shetty’s next venture titled Cirkus co-starring , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

