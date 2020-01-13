Pooja Hegde celebrates the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun; View Pic

The film sees the lead star Allu Arjun doing some rib-tickling comedy and some high intensity action scenes and stunts for the south drama.

The south diva, Pooja Hegde shared a happy picture from the success celebration of her film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde is seen standing next to the lead star of the film, Allu Arjun. The sultry siren is seen wearing a shirt with black coloured skirt paired with metallic shoes. The south megastar Allu Arjun is all smiles in black t-shirt and trousers paired funky shoes. The lead pair of the film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo were seen celebrating the success of the film. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas.

The film sees the lead star Allu Arjun doing some rib-tickling comedy and some high intensity actions scenes and stunts for the south drama. The film also stars the very talented actress , Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma. The film will also feature south actor Sushanth cast opposite the stunning actress Nivetha Pethuraj. The film is turning out to be a massive success at the box office. The film hit the big screen on January 12 and the fans and film audience are giving the film a big thumbs up.

The songs of the south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are proving to be a huge success among the fans and music lovers. The film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was shot in some exotic locations and the fans got a visual treat as they enjoyed the film in the theatres. The songs from the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer like Samajavaragamana, Ramuloo Ramulaa, OMG Daddy and Butta Bomma have proved to be instant hits with the fans and music lovers across the globe.

