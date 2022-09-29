Pooja Hegde channels her inner diva in a beautiful green gown; WATCH
A video of Pooja Hegde looking stunning in a beautiful green gown has made it to social media.
Pooja Hegde has successfully established her status as a fashionista with some impressive dress choices both on and off the screen. Recently, a video of the Radhe Shyam star garnering eyeballs in a sleeveless green gown has made it to social media. Her high bun and light makeup enhanced the look. This latest ensemble of the Beast star was for an event in Hyderabad. The star even dropped a few sneak peeks from the evening on her Instagram account.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' directorial SSMB28. While the makers have concluded the first schedule for the much-awaited drama, the latest buzz surrounding the project is that the second schedule of the movie will start on 10th October this year.
Check out the video below:
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor shot some intense action sequences in the initial schedule for SSMB28, which were choreographed by AnbAriv masters. S Radhakrishna has bankrolled the film under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, while ace musician S Thaman has scored the music for the movie. PS Vinod has headed the cinematography department for the drama. For the unversed, the actress has previously worked with the superstar in the 2019 action drama, Maharshi.
In addition to this, Pooja Hegde has also been roped in as the leading lady in Puri Jagannadh's directorial, Jana Gana Mana. She has been paired opposite Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming action entertainer.
Now, coming to her Bollywood lineup, Pooja Hegde has two exciting movies in the making including Salman Khan-fronted Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh.
Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde to shoot for the second schedule from October 10