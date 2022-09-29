Pooja Hegde channels her inner diva in a beautiful green gown; WATCH

Pooja Hegde has successfully established her status as a fashionista with some impressive dress choices both on and off the screen. Recently, a video of the Radhe Shyam star garnering eyeballs in a sleeveless green gown has made it to social media. Her high bun and light makeup enhanced the look. This latest ensemble of the Beast star was for an event in Hyderabad. The star even dropped a few sneak peeks from the evening on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' directorial SSMB28. While the makers have concluded the first schedule for the much-awaited drama, the latest buzz surrounding the project is that the second schedule of the movie will start on 10th October this year.

