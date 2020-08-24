Pooja Hegde channels her inner French belle in a pastel trench and beret in this throwback pic from Paris

Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning throwback picture from her Paris vacation. She kept it stylish in a long trench coat and cap in this throwback pic.

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde, who will be sharing the screenspace with Prabhas in their upcoming film Radhe Shyam, is shining bright in her latest photo shared on Instagram. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of herself from her Paris vacation. One can see, the actress channels her inner French belle in a pastel trench and beret in a throwback pic from Paris. Isn't she looking classic in the timeless clothing piece, trench coat? Pooja layered the coat with basic jeans and t-shirt. Be it at the airport or awards event, Pooja Hegde knows how to turn heads in her stylish looks.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram is all about holiday photos, beautiful family moments and fitness videos. The stunner is quite active on social media and is treating us with amazing photos and videos amid lockdown. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress shared a beautiful picture of her praying to Ganpati Bappa. She captioned it, "May Ganapati Bappa fill your life with love, happiness and peace."

On the work front, Pooja will be sharing in the screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar's film, Radhe Shyam. The director recently took to Twitter and revealed that they are all set to resume with the shooting in the second week of September.

He wrote, "All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam."

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, and will reportedly see Prabhas in the role of a fortune teller. The major part of the film has already been shot in Europe.

Also Read: Nayanthara, Sai Pallavi or Samantha Akkineni: Who wore handloom saree better? VOTE NOW

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×