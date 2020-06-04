Pooja Hegde is in a chirpy mood as she spends quality time with her grandma amid quarantine; See PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde has been enjoying her quarantine break along with the rest of the members of her family. Check out some of her latest pictures on Instagram in which she is seen with her 'Ajji.'

Pooja Hegde is currently faring well in terms of her career and her latest list of hit movies is proof for the same. The actress has appeared in multiple movies since last year that include Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Ala Vaikunthapurramulo, Housefull 4, and more. She has showcased her acting prowess in movies not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. This has resulted in the actress being roped in for some more upcoming projects with other stars.

Pooja is frequently active on social media and keeps on updating her fans with bits and pieces related to her daily life. In between all of this, the actress has now shared a few pictures with her grandma which is just adorable. She is seen hugging her grandma whom she calls ‘Gundu’ and ‘Ajji’ in one of the pictures while in the other one, the two of them are seen exchanging glimpses while flashing smiles. Pooja is clad in a pink gingham print shirt while her Ajji is seen wearing a yellow saree.

Check out her pictures below:

Talking about her career, Pooja had a stellar start this year with the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that also features Allu Arjun as the male lead. She will next be collaborating with Prabhas of Baahubali fame in a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. One of her most awaited projects is the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring .

