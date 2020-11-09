Pooja Hegde clarifies her comment on Tollywood; Says her words are being misinterpreted

The actress Pooja Hegde reportedly stated how her words are being misinterpreted and nobody can doubt her love for the Telugu film industry.

The latest news reports about the southern beauty Pooja Hegde state that the actress has now issued a clarification about her recent comments about the Telugu film industry. The news reports further adds that the actress has stated how her words are being misinterpreted. The news reports about the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde state that she was trolled on social media for her comments on the Telugu film industry. The media reports state that the actress had made a comment on how the character essayed by Allu Arjun in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was obsessed with legs of the character essayed by Pooja Hegde.

The actress reportedly stated how nobody can doubt her love for the Telugu film industry. The actress further goes on to add that she is indebted to the Telugu film industry forever. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film called Radhe Shyam. This film will feature the Baahubali actor Prabhas as the lead. The much awaited romance saga starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is helmed by ace director Radha Krishna Kumar.

The news reports about the highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam states that the stars will shoot for an upcoming schedule in Hyderabad. The team of the Radha Krishna Kumar film recently wrapped up their Italy shoot schedule, state that media reports. The actress shared some stunning photos from Italy on her Instagram.

Credits :cinemaexpress

