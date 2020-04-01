Pooja Hegde clears the air about the rumours surrounding her role in Suriya’s Aruva

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Hegde cleared the air that she has not signed to act in any Tamil movies, however, she will be hearing some stories.

Reports surrounding Pooja Hegde’s role in Suriya starrer Aruva surfaced online a couple of days back. Clearing the air, the actor took to her Twitter space and stated that she has not been signed up for any Tamil movie, though there have been talks. Taking to Twitter, she stated that she will be hearing a few narrations and that she hopes to do a Tamil film soon. This came as an answer to speculations about her role in the Suriya starrer.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Hello hello. Let’s not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven’t signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year... if all goes well... fingers crossed. Thank you”. Directed by Hari, Aruva is said to be a revenge drama, which will have bull taming sport as the main subject.

Hello hello. Let’s not jump to conclusions of me doing Tamil films right now. As of now I haven’t signed anything and I have a couple of narrations lined up, but I am definitely looking forward to doing a Tamil film this year...if all goes well...fingers crossed Thank you — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, after Aruva with Hari, Suriya will also join hands with Vetrimaaran. It was reported earlier that the film will be about a youngster who defeats a bull that killed his dad long back in the traditional sport Jallikattu. Kalaipuli S Thanu had earlier informed on Twitter that the film, tentatively titled Suriya 40, will be produced and released under banner V Creations. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, will be seen next in Prabhas starrer, tentatively titled Prabhas 20.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More