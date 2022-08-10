Pooja Hegde is a combination of cute & hot in a multi-coloured dress as she shares pics from New York vacay

Pooja Hegde is one of the most gorgeous actresses in the film industry and there is no denying about it. She is also one such actress who has the best sartorial choices as she knows how to slay every look, be it casual, glam, cute, chic, or whatever. The actress is a true fashionista and the latest pics from her New York vacation prove the same. She is not giving major wanderlust vibes but also fashion goals that we all definitely need to bookmark.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics of herself from New York and they are a perfect combination of hot and cute. She is seen posing on the streets of New York like a happy soul in a backless multi coloured dress and we can't get enough of how pretty she looks. The actress left her tresses in soft curls and subtle make-up with a handbag and comfy shoes to explore the beautiful city.

Take a look at Pooja Hegde's pics here:

Pooja Hegde is having a gala time during her vacation in New York. Keeping her fans updated with her daily outings and fun travel pictures and videos, Pooja seems to be loving the New York weather!

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.