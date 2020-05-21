Pooja Hegde craves for Hyderabad Haleem; Says she majorly misses it during Ramzan time
Amid the lockdown to contain the outbreak of Coronavirus, South star Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter space and expressed how she misses Haleem during the Ramzan season. She pointed out how she craved for the Haleem that one can find in Hyderabad during the festival. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “Majorly missing the Haleem you get in Hyderabad during Ramzan time”. It is to be noted that due to the lockdown, festivals are being celebrated on a low key.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Prabhas’ next, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. Various media reports are doing the rounds suggesting that the movie will be titled Jaan, though there has been no official confirmation on this. Initially, the makers had plans to release the film in October 2020. However, the release will be delayed due to the lockdown. Prabhas and Pooja are reported to have several steamy scenes between them in the film.
Majorly missing the Haleem you get in Hyderabad during Ramzan time #foodieThoughts
— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 21, 2020
Earlier, talking about the film during an interview, director Radha Krishna had stated that the film will be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. Pooja has also been roped in to play the female lead in the yet to be titled Telugu film with Akhil Akkineni. Reports suggest that she will be seen as a stand-up comic in the film.