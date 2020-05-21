Pooja Hegde craves for Hyderabad Haleem; Says she majorly misses it during Ramzan time

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Prabhas’ next, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. Various media reports are doing the rounds suggesting that the movie will be titled Jaan, though there has been no official confirmation on this. Initially, the makers had plans to release the film in October 2020. However, the release will be delayed due to the lockdown. Prabhas and Pooja are reported to have several steamy scenes between them in the film.

Majorly missing the Haleem you get in Hyderabad during Ramzan time #foodieThoughts — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 21, 2020

Earlier, talking about the film during an interview, director Radha Krishna had stated that the film will be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. Pooja has also been roped in to play the female lead in the yet to be titled Telugu film with Akhil Akkineni. Reports suggest that she will be seen as a stand-up comic in the film.