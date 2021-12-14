Pooja Hegde is cuteness personified as she eats cake in latest PICS; Radhe Shyam's Udd Jaa Parindey song out

Telugu star Pooja Hedge is adored by her fans. Today she shared yet another intriguing post on Instagram. The Rangasthalam actress shared a photograph with a cake. She captioned the post asking a very relatable question: “Birthday cake calories don’t count right? #askingforafriend #sweettooth”. The actress donned a white string dress with transparent shades and big silver loops in the captivating click. The netizens filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Pooja Hegde keeps fans hooked with life updates about professional and personal life.

Coming to the actress’ work, Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The makers of the period drama dropped a teaser of the film’s song Raegaigal. The teaser is a visual treat, showcasing Pooja Hedge and Prabhas in beautiful landscapes. The Hindi version of the song is titiled Udd Jaa Parindey and it will be releasing on 16 December 2021. Set in 1970s Europe, Radhe Shyam will see Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi as supporting cast. The movie is said to be made with a huge budget of Rs 350 crore and is slated to hit the silver screens on 14 January 2022.

The actress will also star in Koratala Siva’s action flick Acharya. Chiranjeevi will be essaying the titular role in the film that will also feature Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal parts. The project financed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company is expected to release on 4 February 2022. Besides these two projects, Pooja Hedge also has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast in her kitty.

