Pooja Hegde dazzles in red kurta & jhumkas as she poses for the shutterbugs in Mumbai; WATCH

Mumbai is Pooja Hegde's her second home because of her Bollywood film commitments and she is often papped in the city. Today, the Radhe Shyam actress once again posed for the shutterbugs in Mumbai. She looked adorable in a red kurta and black leggings. The beauty accessorized her outfit of the day with jhumkas and an ethnic bangle along with juttis.

Recently, the diva attended the audio launch of Saravanan Arul's forthcoming Tamil film, The Legend. The movie stars Urvashi Rautela as the female lead alongside Prabhu, Nasser, Thambi Ramaiah, and Kovai Sarala, apart from others. The Beast actress had put her best foot forward in chic attire for the event.

She also made her debut at the prestigious 75th Cannes film festival and received praises for her scintillating looks on the red carpet. Although, she later revealed that her experience at the event was anything but smooth as she lost her luggage and also faced many other hurdles before oozing charm in front of the cameras.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen sharing screen space with Bollywood hunk Salman Khan in the Hindi drama, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The project has already created a lot of buzz among moviegoers. Continuing her B-town trajectory, the actress will work with Rohit Shetty his upcoming flick Cirkus which has Ranveer Singh as the protagonist.

On the other hand, talking about her South commitments Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. Trivikram is directing the duo in the mass entertainer. The superstar will be working with Trivikram Srinivas after 11 long years. The actor and director had previously collaborated for the 2010 film Khaleja and the 2005 flick Athadu.

