Pooja Hegde is dishing out fitness inspiration with her perfect yoga pose; Take a look

Now, that the gyms are shut down due to the Coronavirus lockdown , the Most Eligible Bachelor actress is seen working out indoors.
The south siren Pooja Hegde, enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The actress has been sharing some candid pictures and videos from her daily life during the quarantine period. Now, the stunner's latest post sees her strike the perfect yoga pose. Pooja Hegde wrote in her Instagram post, "Next up.. take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset." The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress hopes to fly off into the sunset by the yoga 'aasan' and the fans could not agree more. The actress Pooja Hegde is known to be a fitness enthusiast, and has often shared photos and videos of herself while working out.

Now, that the gyms are shut down due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, the Most Eligible Bachelor actress is seen working out indoors. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the upcoming film, Prabhas 20. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial will have the Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead. The fans and followers of the Saaho actor are very eager to see the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors of Prabhas 20.

Check out Pooja Hegde's post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Next up.. take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset..#yogadreams #virabhadrasana3 jogmihir

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (hegdepooja) on

The southern beauty Pooja Hegde will also feature Bhaskar's upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing the Akhil Akkineni in the much-awaited drama. The fans and film audiences are now looking forward to see Pooja Hegde on the silver screen. The film Prabhas 20 remains to be one of the most sought-after projects from the south film industry.

(ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde shares her entire quarantine experience in a nutshell in these PHOTOS)

Credits :instagram

