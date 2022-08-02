Pooja Hegde DROPS beautiful pics as she spends her time in Washington DC; Check here

Pooja Hegde is one of the talnted actresses in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain. Apart from being a talented actor, Pooja also loves travelling a lot. The actress is currently in Washington D.C. and has filled social media with some drool-worthy photos.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Pooja shared cute photos on Instagram as she enjoyed her time amid lush greenery. She donned an all-black outfit in the photos an exuded charm. While sharing the photos. she wrote, "Tree hugger #brb". Her fans showered love on her in the comment section as well. They also dropped heart and fire emoticons on her photo.

Check Pooja Hegde's photo here:

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

