Pooja Hegde drops snorkeling PICS from Maldives vacation & introduces her cute new friends in sea

Pooja Hegde enjoyed a week of the beautiful sea, sand and breathtaking view in her Maldives vacation. However, the actress has returned to India on Sunday but seems to be clinging to the memories of Maldives as she dropped a few throwback pics.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a few pics of her snorkeling experience in the Maldives. The actress not only dive into the sea but also made a bunch of new friends. Yes, nemo is the new friend of Pooja Hegde. In the picture, one can see, Pooja Hegde posing with a Nemo in a white bikini with oxygen.

Sharing the pics, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Found Nemo! He and his friend were cuties. #snorkeltales."

A few days ago, she also shared a glimpse of her snorkeling as she slipped into a beautiful white bikini with braided hair.

On the professional front, Pooja is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film starring Prabhas in the male lead is releasing on 14 January 2022. She is also playing cameo on Koratala Siva directorial Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

