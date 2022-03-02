Pooja Hegde drops stunning PIC in blue suit on Mahashivratri; Fans say 'Queen of million hearts'

Actress Pooja Hegde needs no introduction. There is no denying that she is one of the most popular and busiest actresses in Tollywood and Bollywood. The actress is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following. She never leaves a moment to make her fans go all awestruck with her divine beauty. As the nation celebrated Mahashivratri, celebrities flooded social media with stunning pictures. To join the bandwagon, Pooja Hegde too shared a beautiful photo on Instagram.

In the photo, Pooja was wearing a beautiful blue color suit set. She completed her look with jhumkas and juttis. With subtle makeup and open tresses, the actress looked every inch beautiful. Pooja shared the beautiful photo with temples in background from Kashi Vishwanath. While sharing the photograph, she wrote, “Om Namah Shivaya May we be as fierce as Lord Shiva when it comes to our dreams and as benevolent as Him when it comes to forgiveness.” As soon she made the post, her fans went crazy over her stunning look. A fan commented, “Queen of million hearts.” Other well-wishers too dropped red heart emoticons.

See Pooja Hegde’s post here:

On the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Radhe Shyam along with Prabhas. The second trailer of the movie will release on March 02 at 3 pm. The first trailer of the sci-fiction was lauded by the fans as it took them on a miraculous journey filled with love. The chemistry of the leads stole the show in the first glimpse from the film. The trailer hinted that ‘Radhe Shyam’ is going to be a unique love story with a gripping mystery.

