Pooja Hegde is ecstatic as she gets a hair cut at home amidst quarantine; See PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she flaunts her new hair cut. Check out her latest post.

Pooja Hegde is among those celebs who love to be frequently active on social media and update fans with whatever is happening in their daily lives. The stunning diva enjoys a massive fan following all over the country for all the obvious reasons. She has proved her acting prowess in multiple South movies and has also carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood film industry. Her last Hindi movie Housefull 4 was declared a hit at the box office.

As of now, Pooja Hegde is making the most of the quarantine period indulging in multiple activities. Recently, the Maharshi actress got a hair cut at home and she has given a glimpse of the same on her social media handle. Pooja is seen flashing her beaming smile in the pictures as she shows off her short wavy hair. The actress is wearing a blue t-shirt and we just can’t stop gushing over her flawless skin! Here’s what she writes in her post, “This quarantine, getting rid of all the old and drab...starting with my hair.. #quaratinehair.” Pooja's myriad expressions in the pictures are just unmissable.

Check out Pooja Hegde’s new pictures below:

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde’s latest release is the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramulo co-starring stylish star Allu Arjun. The action-drama has been co-produced by Allu Aravind and is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. She will next be seen opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in a yet-to-be-titled project. Most of the scenes of this movie have been shot abroad. The actress will be collaborating with for the first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

