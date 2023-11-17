Pooja Hegde embraces autumn mood wearing a pineapple-printed sweater vest amid London vacay

Pooja Hegde who rose to prominence with her performance in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, and so on has maintained a strong presence on the internet not only through her movies but also with her very impressive travel diaries.

The Most Eligible Bachelor movie actress recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her recent vacation in London. The pictures showcased the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava movie actress enjoying the autumn in Hyde Park, with the vibrant fall foliage and the sun's warm rays creating a picturesque backdrop.

Aptly capturing the moment's essence, Gaddalakonda Ganesh movie actress captioned her Instagram post, "…And then the sun came out #justbreathe."

Check out Pooja Hegde Instagram post below

In the pictures, Pooja Hegde exudes a signature charm, sporting a casual yet stylish ensemble consisting of a white top, denim pants, and a pineapple-printed sweater vest proving that fashion can indeed be both warm and stylish.

Embracing the less is more philosophy, she accessorized minimally with just a bracelet and a brown handbag, demonstrating that simplicity is the epitome of elegance. In the gentle sunlight, she flaunted an effortlessly beautiful, minimal makeup look, highlighting that a sun-kissed glow is the most natural cosmetic.

Recent London photo dump of Pooja Hedge

In her recent Instagram post, Pooja Hegde embraces the playful spirit of winter with her latest holiday style. In a series of captivating images, she showcases her cheeky side, donning a matching ensemble that exudes both comfort and style. The Mukunda movie actress layers a vibrant floral cardigan over black skinny leggings, adding a touch of sophistication with a classic black trench coat.

The Maharshi movie actress’ makeup was minimal, with a simple knotted ponytail completing the look. Chunky white sneakers and a sleek black sling bag add a touch of polish to her ensemble.

Pooja's infectious smile and candid shots captivate viewers throughout the images, embodying the essence of winter's carefree charm. Aptly capturing the moment's essence, Oka Laila Kosam actress captioned her Instagram post, ‘Somewhere in the middle of winter, sunshine and autumn leaves’.

Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below

Upcoming projects of Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde's professional life has been equally bustling. Her last film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan (2023), with Salman Khan, garnered attention with its star-studded cast.

She was also slated to star alongside Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram but had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. The film is set for release on January 12, 2024.

Housefull 5 is now in production under the legendary banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, with a 2024 release date. This thrilling new installment in the Housefull franchise promises to deliver fun, amusement, and drama in equal measure.

It includes an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

