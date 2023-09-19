Pooja Hegde embraces festive spirit as she visits Manish Malhotra’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; VIDEO

Pooja Hegde was papped outside Manish Malhotra’s residence today on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress graciously posed for the cameras as she was spotted in a beautiful minty silk saree. Pooja embraced the festive spirit in a stunning saree as she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress never goes wrong with her fashion choices, and this time around as well, she looked breathtakingly beautiful.

Looking radiant as always, Pooja managed to capture many hearts with her traditional look. Also, the actress took to her Instagram handle and wished her followers a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pooja Hegde stuns yet again as she attends Manish Malhotra’s residence in a stunning saree

On the professional front

Pooja Hegde is touted to act alongside Sai Dharam Tej in a forthcoming Telugu film that is reportedly being bankrolled by her frequent collaborator Trivikram Srinivas. The film is said to be directed by Seetimaar director Sampath Nandi. After a series of films that were not very well received by the general audience, the actress is currently taking a step back from committing to any new film quickly.

Her last theatrical release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was released earlier this year, in which she was paired opposite Salman Khan. Throughout the course of her decade-long career, Pooja has been juggling films in multiple languages simultaneously. Till now, the actress has appeared in films in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. For the uninitiated, Pooja had made her big screen debut with Mysskin’s Jiiva starrer Mugamoodi.

Two years after the release of Mugamoodi, the actress debuted in Telugu cinema with Oka Laila Kosam, co-starring Naga Chaitanya. Pooja was fortunate enough to land a hyped debut in all the languages that she has acted in; even her Hindi debut was with a film made on a grand scale and a proven crew. Ashutosh Gowariker directed Mohenjo Daro, starring Hrithik Roshan, and introduced her to the Hindi-speaking audience.

In an interview with PTI, Pooja Hegde gave her take on both success and failure, as well as how she handles both. The actress said, "I am a working actor. It is always dot, dot, dot; there is no full stop yet. As actors, we should be allowed to fail. That's a very important part of our process. It is all part and parcel of the game."

ALSO READ: Buzz: Allu Arjun to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds