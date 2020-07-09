Pooja Hegde encourages us to remain fit as she shows some yoga poses in her new PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde is an avid fitness lover and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out some of her latest pictures.

Pooja Hegde’s social media game is always on point and if you don’t believe us then you should have a look at her timeline. The stunning diva who has already made a name for herself in the South film industry and Bollywood also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. While she is awaiting the release of some of her upcoming projects, Pooja makes sure to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her daily life.

As we speak of this, the Housefull 4 actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen shelling out some major fitness motivation and how! This is because Pooja is seen showing off some cool yoga movements in the pictures. She is seen wearing a blue bralette teamed up with a pair of printed grey leggings. No doubt, Pooja looks flawless in both the pictures even without makeup as she ties her hair up into a messy bun.

Check out her pictures below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde had a stellar start earlier this year as she featured in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. The actress will then be seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in an upcoming movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. She will also feature opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja has another Bollywood project lined up in her kitty which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-starring .

