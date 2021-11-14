Pooja Hegde enjoys 'extraordinary experiences' as she sets the internet ablaze with her pool pics in bikini

After shooting back to back for her upcoming projects, Pooja Hegde has finally taken a break and is enjoying her luxurious vacation in the Maldives. The Radhe Shyam actress is enjoying 'extraordinary experiences' and is setting the internet on fire with her photos in a bikini. One can see, the stunner posing for a sexy photo as she enjoys breakfast amidst the pool.

Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, "Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences." In the other picture, Pooja can be seen enjoying the breathtaking view that might leave you green with envy. Earlier, sharing the photo from the airport, she wrote, "Time to unwind....See ya on the other side #maldives (sic)."

Take a look:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde had been moving from city to city for her upcoming projects. Before heading to the Maldives, Pooja wrapped an important schedule of Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast in Chennai.

Besides, she is looking forward to the release of her next, Radhe Shyam. Starring superstar Prabhas in the lead role, Radhe Shyam is releasing on 14 January 2022. She also plays a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya.

Also Read: Samantha to have a special dance number in Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa; REPORTS