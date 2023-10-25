Pooja Hegde enjoys scrumptious South Indian meal in traditional style: ‘Love on a plate’

Pooja Hegde recently delighted her fans by sharing her favorite daily indulgence of a scrumptious South Indian meal prepared by her mother, Lataa Hegde. In an Instagram story celebrating Dussehra, Pooja provided a glimpse of her delectable home-cooked feast and expressed her appreciation for her mother's culinary skills.

The South Indian meal was showcased in Deva actress's Instagram story which included a delightful array of dishes such as sambhar/dal rice, mirchi pakoda, jalebi, patra/aluvadi, chutney, raita, and a selection of vegetable sabjis. It's evident that Pooja captioned the story saying “My favorite part of the day. Chef Mom=Best chef in the world”

In another photo shared by the pooja, the Mukunda actress was seen posing with a plate of food, captioned "Love on a plate." The actress looked stunning in a blue kurta set, as the Housefull 5 actress paired it up with simple statement jewelry.

Check out the post below

On the professional front

In addition to her culinary adventures, Pooja is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming action thriller film, Deva, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to be a thrilling adventure. Pooja has expressed her enthusiasm about being part of Deva and working with Shahid Kapoor, a renowned performer. She anticipates the audience's reaction to her unique and distinctive role in this special film.

With her stellar career in the spotlight, Pooja Hegde continues to impress audiences with her versatility and talent. Her recent film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, garnered significant attention due to its star-studded cast. Additionally, her upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram alongside Mahesh Babu, is highly anticipated and scheduled for release on January 12, 2024.

Pooja is also all set to grace the screen in Housefull 5, a promising addition to the iconic Housefull franchise. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

