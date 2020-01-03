Pooja Hegde feels it is the season to be jolly

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde wouldn't mind a change in her profession. Well, not seriously, but the actress does wish she was a Christmas caroller!

Pooja is currently vacationing in Vienna and actively posting pictures of the scenic city on social media. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture where she can be seen standing in front of a beautifully decorated shop selling Christmas presents. She feels it is the season to be jolly and she does not need alcohol to be so!

Pooja captioned: "Is it too late to apply as a Christmas caroller? #whyamilikethis #tistheseasontobejolly #noalcoholneeded". On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in "Housefull 4", which has entered the 200-crore club. She will next be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the Telugu film "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", which hits theatres on January 12.

