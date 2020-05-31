Pooja Hegde flaunts her glowing skin in a candid PHOTO as she chills and enjoys her quarantine break

Pooja Hegde's latest candid picture on Instagram is all about flaunting glowing skin and enjoying quarantine breaks. Check it out.

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde has been basking with success for some time owing to the continued success of her latest movies. She has now been able to carve a niche for herself not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. Of late, the Maharshi actress has been enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest while keeping in touch with her fans and well-wishers on social media. As we speak of this, Pooja has shared yet another Instagram post.

The Housefull 4 actress has shared a picture of herself on the photo-sharing app which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. Pooja is seen hiding half of her face with one of her hands in this candid picture which flashing her beaming smile towards the camera. Needless to say, the actress has indeed got glowing skin and this picture is proof. Pooja is seen clad in a yellow striped top while she lies down on her bed posing like a pro!

Check out Pooja Hegde’s picture below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun that has been declared a blockbuster hit. She is currently gearing up for her next movie alongside Baahubali star Prabhas which has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Pooja will also be seen opposite Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. To add to this, she will be teaming up with for the first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Instagram

