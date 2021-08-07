Pooja Hegde flaunts her killer looks in a selfie as she poses in messy hair and co ord set

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses of this generation. This beauty charmed the audiences with her performances in Telugu and Hindi movies. The actress is not only known for her movies, but also for her beauty, charm and fashion. She enjoys a huge social media following and often takes to her Instagram account to share fun snippets of her personal and professional lives. Pooja never leaves a moment to make her fans go all awestruck with her divine beauty. Today, she shared a selfie and it is nothing but beautiful.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a selfie flaunting her killer looks, which can take anybody's heart. The actress can be seen donning a blue top with subtle makeup and perfectly messy hair. Fans and followers are delighted to see Pooja’s bright selfie. Sharing the selfie, Pooja wrote, "Lookin’ at you like…"

Pooja Hegde, took this selfie as she returned from Chennai to Hyderabad after wrapping a shooting schedule of Thalapathy Vijay starter Beast. The actress looked gorgeous in a co-ord denim set and has also set major airport fashion goals as she was spotted by the paparazzi. Take a look at the photos here:

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in the much-awaited Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam, which features Prabhas in the lead role and is set to release for Makar Sankranti. The actress is also awaiting the release of her other film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar.