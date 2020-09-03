  1. Home
Pooja Hegde flaunts her 'messy hair' look in the latest PHOTOS and the fans are completely awestruck

The gorgeous diva looks beautiful in her latest photos. The actress is seen flaunting her messy hair look in her latest pictures and her fans are totally awestruck by her beauty.
8371 reads Mumbai
Pooja Hegde flaunts her 'messy hair' look in the latest PHOTOS and the fans are completely awestruck
The sultry diva Pooja Hegde shared some mesmerizing pictures of herself on her Instagram account. The gorgeous diva looked beautiful in her latest photos. The actress is seen flaunting her messy hair look in her latest pictures and her fans are totally awestruck by her beauty. Pooja is seen in a white coloured top in her stunning pictures. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account. The fans and followers of the diva are always delighted to see her latest pictures and Pooja's pictures in her messy hair look are surely proving to be a delight for her fans and followers. 

On the work front, the stunner will be seen in the upcoming Prabhas starrer called Radhe Shyam. The film will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The first look of the upcoming film, Radhe Shyam was released by the makers and the fans loved every aspect of the first look. The film audiences along with the fans and followers of the lead pair took to their social media handles to express their thoughts and opinions about the first look of Prabhas and Pooja from the highly anticipated film. 

Check out the post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not sure which club Messi is going to, but this Mess is staying home today #stayhomestaysafe

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

This film is helmed by ace director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film audiences have a lot of expectations from his film. Previously, Prabhas featured in a film called Saaho which was helmed by Sujeeth. Pooja Hegde featured alongside Allu Arjun in the blockbuster family drama titled, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.  

Credits :instagram

