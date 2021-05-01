Pooja Hegde flaunts her natural beauty as she drops a PHOTO and gives a glimpse of her ‘recovery morning’

Last week, Pooja Hegde announced on her social media space that she tested positive for COVID 19.

Last week, Pooja Hegde took the internet by a storm after she revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19. While on quarantine, the actress shared a few posts and gave us a glimpse of her quarantine life. In her recently post, Pooja shared a photo and revealed how her ‘recovery morning’ is like. In the photo, one can see Pooja cutting a cake while flashing her beautiful smile. She can be seen in a messy bun and a no makeup look.

Sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Recovery morning #Happypuppy”. Last week, she took to her Instagram space and shared a story where she revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19. In the post, she wrote, “This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID 19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too.”

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Pooja has two films in her pipeline. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja Hegde’s glimpse as a princess from the historic fiction film took the internet by a storm when the makers released a short video clip. She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

