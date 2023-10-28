Pooja Hegde flaunts her new luxurious car during gym visit in Mumbai-WATCH

Pooja Hegde recently turned heads in Mumbai as she proudly showcased her latest acquisition, a stunning Range Rover. Smitten by her new ride, the paparazzi couldn't help but request the actress for a celebration.

In a candid moment captured on her way to the gym, Pooja Hegde sported a relaxed brown gym outfit, opting for a no-makeup look and adding a touch of sophistication with white sneakers. As the Radhe Shyam actress was posing for photographs at the gym, the media and paparazzi then asked for a party. To which the Mukunda actress replied “Yeah, sure,” as the she left for her gym.

A swanky addition to Pooja Hegde's collection

As news of her brand-new Range Rover spread, it was revealed that this high-end model reportedly costs Rs 4 crore. The actress effortlessly exuded charm and style as she stepped into her luxurious SUV during the festive occasion of Dussehra.

The paparazzi, who were quick to capture Pooja Hegde's striking presence with her Range Rover, couldn't contain their enthusiasm. Their requests for a celebratory moment only highlighted the excitement that the actress's latest acquisition had generated.

Pooja Hegde’s beachy escapade

Ringing in her birthday recently with a beachy escapade in the Maldives, Pooja enthralled her fans and netizens alike with a slew of scorching pictures.

Pooja Hegde on the professional front

Pooja Hegde is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming action thriller film, Deva, alongside Shahid Kapoor. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to be a thrilling adventure. Pooja has expressed her enthusiasm about being part of Deva and working with the Farzi actor. She anticipates the audience's reaction to her unique and distinctive role in this special film.

With her stellar career in the spotlight, Pooja Hegde continues to impress audiences with her versatility and talent. Her recent film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, with Salman Khan, garnered significant attention due to its star-studded cast.

Pooja is also all set to grace the screen in Housefull 5, a promising addition to the iconic Housefull franchise. The film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

