Pooja Hegde flaunts her sweaty and happy post workout face; Check out these 4 PHOTOS

Post her COVID-19 recovery, Pooja has been reading a lot of books, listening to music and doing yoga to keep herself occupied and positive all the time.
Pooja Hegde knows how to keep herself motivated and fresh all the time. The stunner, who has been taking various activities at home amidst lockdown, has shared a few selfies of herself flaunting the post workout happiness. Taking to Instagram, Pooja wrote, "sweat and happy." Post her COVID-19 recovery, Pooja has been reading a lot of books, listening to music and doing yoga to keep herself occupied and positive. 

Pooja recently shared a photo of herself sitting in the cosy corner of her house with vinyl phonograph lying atop.  She held an album cover and talking about John Mayer she wrote, 'Where the light is' concert, she wrote, "If you were physically at this concert...then ugh, I envy you #liveinla #wherethelightis #focusonthepositive". 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

On the work front, Pooja is loaded with mega projects and is eagerly looking forward to the release of Prabhas co-starrer Pan-India film Radhe Shyam. 

She also has Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni and Thalapthy 65 opposite Vijay. 

Talking about her upcoming Hindi films, Pooja Hegde will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. 

