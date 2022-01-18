Pooja Hegde flaunts her toned abs in a two-piece as she enjoys some fun time by the pool

Pooja Hegde is one of the fittest stars and is often seen flaunting her ripped abs and toned figure. Giving another glimpse of her perfect figure, the Radhe Shyam actress posted a sizzling still where she is seen enjoying the water in a white two-piece. She captioned this charismatic picture as, “Always bringing my own sunshine.”

The actress looks ecstatic while enjoying the refreshing view and looks absolutely fit. But as we all know, there are no free lunches in this world. Pooja Hegde spends a lot of time working on her fitness. Just yesterday. The actress was spotted in Mumbai at the gym post-workout session. She opted for a black top and matching tights as her workout attire . Pooja Hegde completed the look with a Dior bag and black sneakers. However, this is not the first time she is spotted post a workout. Several times before time, Pooja Hegde has been papped similarly. Apart from her fitness, Pooja Hegde’s fashion sense also receives a lot of admiration.

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The film was scheduled to release on January 14 but got delayed due to COVID-19.

The actress also has Koratala Siva directorial venture Acharya along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in her kitty. The film also stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal as leads. The film which was slated to release on February 4, got postponed with a new release date on April 1.

