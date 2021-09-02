Pooja Hegde flaunts her toned midriff with a goofy pose as she clicks a mirror selfie; SEE PIC

Pooja Hegde, the gorgeous actress who is currently going through a purple patch of her career is ramping South Indian cinema with her beauty and talent. The actress is not only known for her movies, but also for her beauty, fitness, and fashion. She is one of the fittest actresses, who never leave a day without working and the results we see are nothing but pure inspiration. Today, yet again, the actress has left her fans in awe by flaunting her toned body post-workout session.

Taking to her Instagram story, Pooja Hegde shared a glimpse of her toned midriff as she stood in front of the mirror and clicked a selfie. In the photo, we can see Pooja clad in a sports bralette and beige tights. As she admired herself, Pooja flaunted her toned abs and well, shelled out the right kind of motivation for fans to sweat it out. The actress posed with a goofy face and a pout and peace-out sign.

Take a look at the pic here:

Pooja Hegde is very active in social media. The actress often shares bits and pieces of her daily life on social media, which fans enjoy a lot. She is a perfectionist in all types of exercises, from yoga to pilates. The stunner's workout face in each picture is goals too.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen opposite Prabhas in the much anticipated pan-Indian film Radhe Shyam, which is set to release on January 14, 2022. She also has another Telugu movie working Acharya with Chiranjeevi and SSMB28 lined up opposite Mahesh Babu. Pooja will be seen opposite Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay for the movie Beast.