Pooja Hegde flaunts toned abs as she shares PIC from her Mumbai home: City girl in her city world

Pooja Hegde is one of the most bankable stars in the South right now. She is working on many projects in both the South and Bollywood. Her work takes her across the globe, and someone who travels this much develops a different kind of attachment to the word "home". The Beast star was recently on a trip to different parts of the world, and now she is back to her routine.

Giving us a glimpse of her downtime, Pooja Hedge took to Instagram and shared a monochrome photo from Mumbai. She can be seen flaunting her toned body in a two-piece as she is about to enter a pool. Her latest post was captioned, "City girl in her city world". Well, if a picture speaks a thousand words, this still is definitely telling a story.

Check out the picture below:

Up next, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas's SSMB28. The two co-stars had previously worked together in the 2019 flick, Maharshi. Meanwhile, the Acharya actress is working with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in to play the leading lady in Puri Jagannadh's directorial, Jana Gana Manan. After Liger, the filmmaker will once again helm Vijay Deverakonda in this upcoming action entertainer. Both films are highly awaited by movie buffs.

Now, talking about her Bollywood lineup, Pooja Hegde has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, earlier named Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan in her kitty. She will also be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh.