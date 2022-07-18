Pooja Hegde gets goofy with her dad during UK vacation, sets major father-daughter goals; PICS

Pooja Hegde is on a holiday mood. The actress who was recently in Bangkok jetted off to the United Kingdom with her family. She has been sharing pics and videos from her fun family vacation on social media, thereby giving us major goals. Today, the actress shared a few pics flaunting her goofy side with her dad and prove they are the best father and daughter duo.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pics with her dad from their vacation in United Kingdon. The father and daughter duo can be seen recreating Stonehenge as Stonehedges and showing off their goofy side. Pooja and her dad set major father and daughter goals with their goofy pics.Clad in ripped boyfriend jeans and tank top, Pooja Hegde looks stunning in casual yet stylish outfit. She captioned the pics, "The StoneHegdes #whyarewelikethis #weirdosonly."

Pooja Hegde also dropped a selfie on her Instagram story from the vacation diaries. She put on her pout game perfect and posed for the camera.

Talking about Pooja's professional commitments, she will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Dverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

The actress is presently filming her Hindi flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Salman Khan as the protagonist. The shooting of the drama is taking place in Hyderabad at the moment. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.