Pooja Hegde gets goofy as she is made to wait on the sets of a film; WATCH Video

The south siren Pooja Hegde shared a fun video of herself on Instagram. The actress wrote in her Instagram post that she becomes goofy when she is made to wait on sets. The south actress Pooja Hegde is seen grooving to a song. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde wrote in her post that she gets her goof on as she was made to wait during the film's shoot. The sultry siren looks stunning in the video. The actress who featured in films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Duvvada Jagannadham, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Bollywood films Mohenjo Daro and Housefull 4 won everyone's heart with her performance in the Allu Arjun starrer.

As per the latest news reports, Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite the Baahubali actor Prabhas. The film is reportedly titled Jaan. The gorgeous actress will also feature in Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The makers of the film recently released the first look of the stunning actress Pooja Hegde. The first look sees Pooja in a cool and casual look. The first look of the lead actor Akhil Akkineni also looks very promising. The south film Most Eligible Bachelor is helmed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. The Akhil Akkineni starrer is backed by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma.

The film is expected to hit the big screen in the month of April. The beautiful actress Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and the film audience are eagerly waiting to see Pooja back on the big screen.

