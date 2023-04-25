Pooja Hegde gives a glimpse of a 'quick trip back home' to Mangalore after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan release; PICS

Pooja Hegde is one of the top actresses, who is busy with back-to-back movies. After the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actress took a break and made a "quick trip" back home. She shared a few glimpses of her visiting hometown Mangalore and looks like one happy kid who is back home.

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses as she visited her hometown Mangalore. In the pics, the actress wore a beautiful ethnic blue suit with a heavy embroidery dupatta and accessoried with bindi, gajra, and perfect makeup and looked absolutely stunning. She enjoyed pejakai-picking, delicious and authentic meals, and playtime with her pet dog brownie. The actress also shared a selfie from her flight as well.

"A quick trip to Mangalore and a quick hunt for pejakai," Pooja Hegde captioned the post. She also gave a sneak peek of spending time with her dad on an ice cream date. The Radhe Shyam actress' small trip at home was all about love, delicious meals and quality time with family.

Check out pics of Pooja Hegde's Mangalore diaries here:

Shares pic with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying the success of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on Eid. The film also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Vijender Singh and Siddharth Nigam. Despite the bad storyline and reviews, the Salman Khan starrer is performing well at the box office.

Pooja Hegde also shared a throwback picture with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Salman Khan on her Instagram. Thanking fans in a note, she wrote in her caption. "A big thankyou to the fans from team KKBKKJ for the support and love on our film."

Upcoming films

Next up, the actress will begin shooting for her upcoming film SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Sreeleela and music is composed by S Thaman. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Mahesh Babu is set to make the title announcement of his much-awaited film on Father Krishna's birth anniversary.

