Pooja Hegde gives Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo twist to her speedy recovery wish for Allu Arjun

After Pooja Hegde, her Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-star and actor Allu Arjun has also tested positive for COVID-19. A few days ago, Pooja took to her social media space and shared that she has got infected with the virus but is doing fine with mild symptoms. Now, AA has tested COVID-19 positive. Sharing about the same, he wrote on Twitter, "I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine."

A lot of celebs and fans of the actor are sending him prayers and speedy recovery wishes. Pooja Hegde also commented on AA's post and gave an Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo twist to it. She wrote, "Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care @alluarjun Sending you some healing light and energy. you’ll be healthy in no time!." Other celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Tej Konidela have also sent AA speedy recovery wishes.

Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care @alluarjun Sending you some healing light and energy you’ll be healthy in no time! — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 28, 2021

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo marked Pooja Hegde's second collaboration with both Arjun and Trivikram after DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), respectively. The family entertainer was a blockbuster hit of 2019! The story of AVP revolves around Bantu (Allu Arjun) who is hated and neglected by his father Valmiki (Sharma). Bantu heads to interview for a job at a travel company headed by Amulya (Pooja hedge), a self-made businesswoman.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will soon gear up for the shooting of Thalapathy 65. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will resume Sukumar's Pushpa shoot post recovery from Coronavirus.

