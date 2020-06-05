Pooja Hegde gives away positive vibes with a candid monochrome picture & we totally love it

Pooja Hegde never fails to impress fans with her stunning pictures. Recently, she has shared another one of them on her Instagram handle.

If there is one actress who has been doing quite well in terms of her career of late, it is definitely Pooja Hedge. The stunning diva has appeared in back-to-back hits since last year and now has some interesting projects lined up in her pipeline. We cannot deny this fact that Pooja has proved her acting prowess both in the South film industry and Bollywood. We can take the example of Maharshi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and Housefull 4 in this regard.

Pooja Hegde is someone who loves to be active on social media and her multiple posts prove the same. As we speak of this, the actress has shared a monochrome picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably stunning. Pooja is seen clad in a striped cropped top with balloon sleeves and a matching skirt while striking a candid pose in the picture. The actress definitely sends out positive vibes with this unmissable picture of hers.

The actress began this year with another blockbuster hit which is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun. Pooja now has two projects lined up one of which is Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been paired up opposite Akhil Akkineni. The Telugu drama has been directed by Bhaskar. The Southern beauty will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for another movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Next year, Pooja will collaborate with for the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

