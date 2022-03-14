Pooja Hegde gives a glam touch to her comfy look in a bright corset top as she gets papped; PICS

Pooja Hegde was spotted in Mumbai, on Sunday night. The actress looked stunning as paps captured her in all smiles. She was accompanied by popular singer Armaan Mallik, who has given her chartbusters like Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Ishq Mein Hoon from Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde dressed up in stylish yet comfy attire. The actress gave a glam touch to her comfy look with a bright orange corset top which was paired up with white cargo pants and sneakers. With chunks of chains, rings, bracelets and contour makeup, she added oomph and look every bit beautiful. We are totally obsessed with the idea of glam and comfy and Pooja is absolutely nailed like a perfectionist.

Check out pics here:

Yesterday, Pooja shared a series of pictures flaunting her high glam look in an orange dress. She has been making a lot of buzz with her most recent release alongside Prabhas. The audiences loved her performance as Prerana and are applauding her for the same. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar’s periodic drama, Radhe Shyam was out in theatres on 11 March. This science fiction has opened to mixed reviews by the audience.

She also has Acharya, co-starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, which is set for release on March 29. The actress is currently busy shooting for Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil movie Beast.

